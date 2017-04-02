Key accused of Nabha Jail Break held in Jalandhar

The accused was among the six criminals who managed to flee from high security Nabha jail in November, 2016. (File Photo) The accused was among the six criminals who managed to flee from high security Nabha jail in November, 2016. (File Photo)

In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrested one of the key accused of Nabha Jail Break Amandeep Singh Dhothian from near Punjab Armed Police (PAP) chowk on Saturday late night. The accused was among the six criminals who managed to flee from high security Nabha jail in November, 2016. The other criminals who had escaped then included two terrorists Baba Kashmeera Singh, Harminder Mintoo, gangsters Vicky Gounder, Gurpreet Sekhon, Kulpreet Singh Neeta. While all other four have been arrested except Baba Kashmeera Singh and Vicky Gounder who are still at large.

The arrested accused Dhothian had 26 criminal cases including murder against him in various districts of Punjab including Tarn Taran. Police had announced a cash prize of Rs. 5-lakhs to provide information pertaining to this the most wanted gangster. The police said that the informers will be awarded.

Police recovered a .32 country made pistol, a magazine with seven live rounds, a phone, four SIM cards, and cash Rs, 5000 from his possession.

According to police he was planning to kidnap some person from Jalandhar itself and had come here to execute it. The moment he landed in Jalandhar at PAP chowk last night at around 10:30 pm, police nabbed him.

The outgoing Police Commissioner Arpril Shukla while talking to the media on Sunday morning informed that on a tip off, Assistant Commissioner Police(ACP) , Manpreet Singh Dhillon, who played major role in his arrest, and Inspector Vimal Kant and others arrested Dhotia.

Police Commissioner said that during jail break Dhothia had used the pistol of another gangster Prema Lahoria to break the lock of jail and overpowering the guard at the main gate to escape the criminals.

He said that further investigation is on. Police did not share the details about the kidnapping plan of the arrested gangster.

