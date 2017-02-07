Samshul Hoda: Key accused in Kanpur derailment incident and was involved in murder, criminal activities

Prime accused Shamsul Hoda is also the mastermind behind a twin murder case that took place in the Bara district of Nepal. Prime accused Shamsul Hoda is also the mastermind behind a twin murder case that took place in the Bara district of Nepal.

A key suspect in the Kanpur train derailment incident of November 2016 was nabbed from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu after he was deported from Dubai. Samshul Hoda was arrested along with three others, identified as Brij Kishor Giri, Ashish Singh and Umesh Kumar Kurmi, all from Kalaiya district in southern Nepal. However, the Kanpur train derailment incident is not the only one where Hoda has been accused. He is an internationally linked criminal and has been a part of many criminal activities in Nepal as well as India.

Hoda is the mastermind behind a twin murder case that took place in the Bara district of Nepal, according to the police. A case has been registered against him in Bara district court regarding the same.

Not much is known about the other three accused but according to Bihar police, the three were paid Rs three lakh by a Nepali man who was previously connected with Hoda. Bihar police also claimed that the three were linked to the ISI in Pakistan. The police have brought Hoda and three other accused criminals to Nepal from Dubai in coordination with the Interpol.

On November 20, the Indore-Patna Express derailed at Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, killing 120 people.

