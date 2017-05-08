Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi rushed to hospital, in stable condition

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is being kept under observation at a private hospital on Sunday, after bleeding from his nose due to high blood pressure.

The 82-year-old was rushed to the hospital — Belle Vue Clinic — at around 7.30 am, where he was admitted to the ICU unit. A five-member medical team was set up monitor his health, and his condition has been pronounced stable. He will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.

A bulletin issued by the hospital read: “Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is admitted with acute severe epistaxis (nose bleed). He was found to have active bleeding from deviated nasal septum with nasal spur in left nostril with sinusitis. Known case of hypertension with diabetes with coronary artery disease on aspirin. He is presently under conservative management and being closely observed by a team of physicians, ENT surgeons and anaesthesiologist.”

Sources said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Governor on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Governor at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery. Earlier in the day, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty and state BJP leaders visited him.

Raj Bhawan press secretary Manab Bandyopadhyay told The Indian Express that all his scheduled programmes on Monday, including the oath-taking ceremony of state ministers after the latest Cabinet reshuffle, have been cancelled.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now