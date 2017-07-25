Kerala’s Mar Thoma Syrian Church to conduct seminar for transgenders’ welfare

Rev Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa, Shashi Tharoor MP, and former state DGP Jacob Punnoose would be among the participants, it said. (File/Photo) Rev Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa, Shashi Tharoor MP, and former state DGP Jacob Punnoose would be among the participants, it said. (File/Photo)

The Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Kerala is organising an awareness seminar for the uplift of transgender community in the state on July 29. The Church has already launched a comprehensive programme for the education and development of the marginalised group and to impart them training to find out an alternative livelihood. The programme was designed as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Philipose Mar Chrysostom, Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church, according to Fr Thomas Koshy Panachamoottil of the Church. “We are organising this seminar as part of a social awareness programme to bring the transgender community to the forefront of the society,” he said in a release.

State Education Minister K K Shylaja will inaugurate the seminar at St Thomas School auditorium at Thiruvananthapuram on July 29.

Rev Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa, Shashi Tharoor MP, and former state DGP Jacob Punnoose would be among the participants, it said.

