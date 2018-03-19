Woman seen assaulting 90-year-old grandmother in viral video, arrested

The elderly who was assaulted has now been shifted to facility maintained by a self-help group. The elderly who was assaulted has now been shifted to facility maintained by a self-help group.

The Kannur city police Monday arrested 39-year-old Deepa, a resident of Ayikkara, on charges of assaulting her 90-year-old grandmother. In videos shot on cell phone by Deepa’s neighbours, she can be seen hitting and slapping her maternal grandmother, Kalyani, with her hands, a chappal and even a towel. As Kalyani shrieks in agony, Deepa continues hitting her. She is also seen scowling at her neighbours for protesting her actions.

An official at the Kannur city police station confirmed that a case has been registered against Deepa for assaulting elderly persons. She has also been taken into custody though her offences are bailable. A complaint has also been forwarded to the state human rights commission.

Deepa resides in a modest house in Uppayi Valappu in Kannur city along with her mother Janaki, grandmother and her two young children – a boy and a girl. Even though neighbours have complained against Deepa earlier, the police was unable to press charges due to lack of evidence. However, with the videos emerging on social media, police was able to arrest Deepa. There are reports that Deepa, who remains separated from her husband, assaults her mother too. The family is said to be financially weak.

The accused’s mother and grandmother have been temporarily shifted to a facility maintained by a self-help group, police said.

