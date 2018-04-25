Kerala ‘custodial death’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells rights panel chief not to make political remarks

Sreejith, who was arrested by police and allegedly tortured in custody. Sreejith, who was arrested by police and allegedly tortured in custody.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a strong exception to state human rights commission chairman P Mohandas’s comments criticising the investigation into the April 9 alleged custodial death case. On Tuesday, Vijayan warned the rights panel head not to make political statements.

“The Commission should not make statements based on their earlier political stand… The human rights commission needs to do only the job of the human rights commission,’’he said, adding that the government had taken action against policemen involved in the incident.

The remarks come a day after Mohandas questioned the transfer of A V George, the Ernakulam (rural) SP who is in the dock over the alleged custodial death, to State Police Training Academy. Mohandas had said the officer “should not be given charge of police training.”

S R Sreejit (26), who was taken into police custody in connection with a case relating to the suicide of a 52-year-old CPI(M) sympathiser, died in a hospital on April 9 allegedly after he was thrashed in custody.

“The chief minister’s outburst against the human rights commission stems from his arrogance,” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said.

