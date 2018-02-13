Cochin Shipyard fire: At least five dead, several injured after blast onboard Sagar Bhushan

Sagar Bhushan: A blast has been reported onboard Sagar Bhushan, an ONGC operated drill rig. Sagar Bhushan: A blast has been reported onboard Sagar Bhushan, an ONGC operated drill rig.

At least five people were killed and several injured on Tuesday after a fire broke out onboard Sagar Bhushan, a drill vessel at Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the spokesperson said. The ship is owned by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and had been docked at the yard for maintenance work. A police official at the Ernakulam Town South station said casualties are likely to rise. The cause of the blaze is not known yet.

Among the deceased are Ramshad, a native of Vypeen and Kevin, a resident of Pathanamthitta. The injured have suffered serious burns and rushed to the Medical Trust Hospital in the city. Meanwhile, fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the blaze. Read the story in Malayalam

The rig was built in 1987 and is a Pelican class.

