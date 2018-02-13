Cochin Shipyard fire: At least five dead, several injured after blast onboard Sagar Bhushan

At least five people were killed and several injured on Tuesday after a fire broke out onboard Sagar Bhushan, a drill vessel at Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the spokesperson said. The ship is owned by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and had been docked at the yard for maintenance work. A police official at the Ernakulam Town South station said casualties are likely to rise. The cause of the blaze is not known yet.
Among the deceased are Ramshad, a native of Vypeen and Kevin, a resident of Pathanamthitta. The injured have suffered serious burns and rushed to the Medical Trust Hospital in the city. Meanwhile, fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the blaze. Read the story in Malayalam
The rig was built in 1987 and is a Pelican class.
- Feb 13, 2018 at 12:22 pmNo good news from any part of India. Blasts, murders, riots, rapes, lynching, flogging, vandalization are the hallmark of Modi admin. India is literally burning. Thanks Modi for letting us know so early in your rule the difference between Congress rule and bjp rule.you gave us the most wretched admin india has ever seen. Our Muslim sultans, Hindu kings, European masters, and Congress PMs knew how to administer a country well. We can ignore their shortcomings as they helped India grow, but Modi, you don't know even to manage the economy, forget providing peace and that too in 21st century. Other rulers too had faced problems, but they were growth pangs of an upcoming country. Only Modi creates problems along with his chela vandals, foolish ministers , thuggish RSS masters..Reply