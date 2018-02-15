Kerala woman allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) leader, forced to abort fetus

The accused had allegedly assaulted the woman, Josna Sibi, on January 28 when she tried to intervene in a dispute over a boundary wall between them and her husband, police said. The accused had allegedly assaulted the woman, Josna Sibi, on January 28 when she tried to intervene in a dispute over a boundary wall between them and her husband, police said.

A Kerala woman was forced to abort her four-month-old fetus after she was allegedly kicked in the stomach by a CPI(M) leader in Kozhikode district, ANI reported on Thursday. Police arrested seven people, including CPI(M)’s Velamcode branch secretary, Thambi.

The seven accused had allegedly assaulted the woman, Josna Sibi, on January 28 when she tried to intervene in a dispute over a boundary wall between them and her husband, police said. During the scuffle, the woman alleged, Thambi kicked her in the stomach.

She also claimed that her family members had been constantly receiving threats over the boundary wall.

“I complained at the police station and police said to them to not create problems. Mediator Saithalavi came to our house after 9:00 p.m. and we told we are not interested to talk. He called other people and nearly eight people came into our house and attacked my husband and my child,” she told ANI, and added that along with her family members, she too was beaten by the attackers.

Sibi claimed police refused to intervene in the fight when called for help. Following the attack, she filed a complaint at two police stations and was later approached by CPM leaders to drop charges against their party member, Sibi told ANI.

