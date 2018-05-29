Kerala: Wildlife experts hopeful of increased Nilgiri Tahr population in Eravikulam National Park

The Tahrs are part of the goat family and feed on plants and grass growing on the slopes of the Ghats. (Sandeep Vellaramkunnu) The Tahrs are part of the goat family and feed on plants and grass growing on the slopes of the Ghats. (Sandeep Vellaramkunnu)

An annual survey to record the number of Nilgiri Tahr, an endangered stocky goat species, within the confines of the Eravikulam National Park near the hill station of Munnar in Kerala has begun. The five-day exercise, which commenced on Saturday and is set to conclude on Wednesday, however, is delayed this year.

The 71-member team is led by Dr. P. Eesa, former director of Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) and includes members of the forest department and students from College of Forestry and Veterinary Sciences.

Kerala’s first national park, Eravikulam spans an area of more than 95 square kilometers and comprises 13 blocks. The survey is being conducted in the regions of Chinnar Wildlife Park, Shola National Park, Munnar territorial region, Marayur, Maankulam, Kollukkamala, and Mishapulimala, all of which come under Eravikulam.

Every year, thousands of tourists visit the national park to get a glimpse of the Nilgiri Tahr, which is also the state animal of Tamil Nadu. The Tahrs are part of the goat family and feed on plants and grass growing on the slopes of the Ghats. Locally known as Varayadu, which loosely translates to ‘goat with stripes’, they are harmless in nature. The species is endemic to the Western Ghats and has been classified as endangered species by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), with an estimated 2500 Tahrs in the wild. The Tahrs can also be found in certain parts of Tamil Nadu.

Last year’s survey found 850 Nilgiri Tahrs living in Eravikulam, which is also the largest home to the species in India. Preliminary estimates from wildlife experts suggest that their population has risen due to the birth of 64 Tahr kids this year.

Another important tourist attraction in the park, especially this year, is the blooming of Neelakurinji. Neelakurinji, alongside several rare herbs and plants growing in Eravikulam, is a shrub that blooms only once in 12 years. It is now set to bloom between August and October this year. The last bloom was in 2006.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App