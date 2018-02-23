Kerala: Tribal youth allegedly beaten to death by mob, selfie with victim goes viral on social media

The selfie which is making rounds on social media in which the victim is seen tied up. The selfie which is making rounds on social media in which the victim is seen tied up.

A man’s selfie with a tribal youth, whose hands are tied up and who later died after being allegedly beaten up by a mob, is going viral on social media inviting widespread outrage. Police said the youth, identified as 27-year-old Madhu, was severely beaten by a group of people in a forest in Kerala’s Palakkad district after he was allegedly found stealing. He was then handed over to the police. Madhu, however, died on his way to hospital, said police.

Officials told indianexpress.com they were examining the selfie as well as the videos of the incident to nab the culprits. The identity of the man in the selfie has not yet been revealed.

Madhu, the police said, lived in a forest and would often steal rice and other food items from shops in the area. Locals have complained about him in the past and he also had a case of theft lodged against him in 2016, said an official at the Agali Police Station.

On Thursday, Madhu was allegedly caught by a group of people from a nearby forest, tied up and beaten with sticks. At Mukkali junction, Madhu was handed over to the police and later transported in a jeep that was to take him to the primary healthcare centre in Agali. But when the jeep reached Thavalam, Madhu vomitted, the official said, adding he was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors.

“A case under section 174 CrPC against unknown persons has been filed. Arrests have not been made yet. The post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted at the Thrissur Medical College and the report will reveal more about his injuries,” the official said.

TK Subramanian, Dy Superintemdent of Police, told indianexpress.com that preliminary reports indicate the tribal youth was beaten by the mob. He said the police are looking for the accused in the case and will investigate the photos and videos on social media. A K Balan, Minister for Welfare of SCs, STs and Backward Classes, has said that the accused in the case will be severely punished.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd