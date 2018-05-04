Kerala: Two RSS workers arrested for attack on photojournalist in Malappuram

A case had been registered against 10 RSS activists under various sections of the IPC for assaulting the photojournalist. (Representational) A case had been registered against 10 RSS activists under various sections of the IPC for assaulting the photojournalist. (Representational)

Two RSS activists were arrested in connection with the alleged attack on a photojournalist of a Malayalam daily at the Malappuram Press Club here, police said today. The two-Dilip Kumar (31) and Shibu (30) are RSS workers and were arrested last night, police said.

The incident occurred when some RSS workers barged into the club and allegedly attacked the photographer, Faud Sanea, for having taken a video of their alleged manhandling of a two-wheeler rider during a protest march near here.

A case had been registered against 10 RSS activists under various sections of the IPC including those related to unlawful assembly and rioting besides the Kerala Public Way Restriction of Assemblies and Procession Act. The case was registered on a complaint by the photojournalist, who suffered injuries on his legs and had been hospitalised. Police said trouble broke out when around 150 RSS workers took out the procession protesting the attack on an RSS office in the district a few days ago. The protesters blocked the road causing traffic snarls.

The two-wheeler rider, on seeing the march, tried to leave the spot but the RSS workers intercepted him and took possession of the vehicle’s key, they said. On seeing Sanea taking some video shots on his mobile phone at that time, a section of the RSS workers barged into the club and allegedly assaulted him and snatched his phone.

