Kerala: Three women remanded into custody for beating mentally-ill neighbour, video goes viral

Three women were remanded into custody two days after they were arrested for beating and torturing their mentally-ill neighbour on the street in Vypeen area of Kochi, police said.

Liji Augustine, A Molly and P Dina were arrested by the police Monday after a video of them beating 48-year-old Cinda Antony in the presence of the public on a street went viral on social media. The victim, their neighbour, is reportedly mentally unstable. The video showed the women beating Antony with a stick as she lay motionless on the road. One of the women is also seen using a hot spatula to torture the victim. In the video, a few men can be seen merely looking on without helping the victim as the women rained blows on her. The victim was also dragged along the street for a while. Her minor daughter was also reportedly injured in the attack.

Police said the three women, who have been charged under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), became hostile on Monday morning after Antony reportedly used abusive language against them. They said the people in the neighbourhood have complained earlier of the victim’s erratic behaviour.

Police said Antony was taken to the government hospital in Munambam for treatment where she reportedly kicked a ruckus. She will now be evaluated by a psychiatrist in Ernakulam.

