Kerala man threatens to jump off telecom tower over ‘false case’, comes down after assurance from cops

“He had really gone very high up and he was threatening to commit suicide,” said a police official. (Source: Vishnu Varma) “He had really gone very high up and he was threatening to commit suicide,” said a police official. (Source: Vishnu Varma)

Claiming that a ‘false’ case against him was filed at the Thiruvalla police station, a man climbed a telecom tower and threatened to commit suicide in Kerala’s Changanacherry town on Tuesday.

Sometime before noon on Tuesday, Bineesh (47), a resident of Manthanam, began climbing a high BSNL telecom tower in the middle of the town of Changanacherry. As surprised passers-by looked on, Bineesh claimed that a ‘false’ case against him was filed at the Thiruvalla police station. He demanded to see the Thiruvalla Circle Inspector and Deputy Superintendent of Police or else, he would jump off the tower, police said. Despite police officials and locals repeatedly requesting him to climb down, he refused to do so. By then, several officers and personnel from the fire force also reached the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

“He had really gone very high up and was threatening to commit suicide,” said a police official.

Finally, after three hours and an assurance by the police that they would look into the case, Bineesh climbed down on his own. Having sat in the blazing sun at a dizzying height for hours, Bineesh was promptly offered water by the police.

According to reports, Bineesh’s grouse was that his lady friend was wrongly arrested by police on charges of stealing gold ornaments. When he went to enquire, a false case against him was reportedly charged and he was allegedly beaten as well. The Thiruvalla police, however, declined to provide any information of the case.

