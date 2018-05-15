Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Kerala: Fed up with delay in land survey, man sets files in govt office on fire
By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: May 15, 2018 2:30:09 am

Fed up with alleged delay in getting his land surveyed, a 70-year-old man in Kerala Monday set on fire files at a village office in Ernakulam district.

Police said Chakkalakkal Ravi, a native of Kanjiramattam, went to the office at Amballur with petrol at 9.45 am, poured it on files on a table and set them on fire. The only person present in the office at the time was a cleaner. Police arrested Ravi for a non-bailable offence, but the court granted him bail.

District additional magistrate P Padmakumar said a probe was ordered into circumstances that provoked the elderly man. The tehsildar has been given the task to check if there was a delay in surveying his land. Amballur village officer Benny Varghese said there was a dispute over the boundary of Ravi’s land for a long time.

