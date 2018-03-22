Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches unified governance app at global digital summit

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the future – a global digital summit to brainstorm ideas for state’s tech progress, in Kochi on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Vishnu Varma) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the future – a global digital summit to brainstorm ideas for state’s tech progress, in Kochi on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday unveiled a unified mobile app that will help the state’s citizens to skim the bureaucratic hassles and utilise government services effectively. Citizens can access 100+ government service utilities through the app. The launch of the app came at #future – a global digital summit in Kochi conducted to streamline conversations between government officials and industry leaders and brainstorm ideas on paving the way ahead for the state’s digital transformation.

“Kerala presents a phenomenal business ecosystem. Kerala showcases a 35 million strong population who are connected and consumption ready. With superior human development indices and an abundantly varied topographical landscape – Kerala presents the rich blend of a phenomenally beautiful natural living environment and a highly literate population – presenting a rich pool of knowledge and digitally adept workforce,” said Vijayan at the digital summit.

The chief minister stressed that the government recognises the potential of digital technologies in transforming the state’s socio-economic landscape. He said the government will provide 1000 free public WiFi spots in parks and libraries and connect offices and homes with optical fibre network.

M Sivasankar, IT secretary to Kerala government, said the state’s IT policy will be renewed every year with feedback from industry leaders. He pointed out that the administration has six focus areas, in tune with global changes. They are augmented reality, blockchain technology, data including IOT, cyber security, electric vehicles and space technology segment.

With internet penetration at 52%, far above the national average, Kerala presents an ideal platform for the advancement of digital technologies, said VK Mathews, member of the High Power IT Committee of the government. He added that the functioning of more than 2500 Akshaya centres in the state, which help citizens with basic government services digitally, is a mark of the state’s capabilities.

The #future digital summit will see the attendance of several industry leaders such as Nandan Nilekani, co-founder, Infosys, Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor and Azad Mooppen, founder-chairman of Aster DM Healthcare. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will address the delegates through video-conference. The two-day summit will have several panel discussions on the use of technologies in different sectors such as travel, health and banking.

