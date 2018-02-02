Kerala budget 2018 LIVE updates: Rs 2000 crore package for coastal areas post Cyclone Ockhi

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac is presenting the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s second budget for the state on Friday. With unemployment figures on the rise, the government is hoping to revive the job sector and present an investment-friendly budget. According to the state’s economic review document tabled in the House on 35, 541 engineering graduates were seeking jobs in 2017, up from 30,719 in 2016. In the case of general work seekers, the figure stood at 34.62 lakh, of which 21.40 lakh are Class 10 educated, while 3.58 lakh had studied below Class 10, 7.31 lakh have studied up to Class 12, 2.17 lakh are graduates, while there were 16,000 post graduates.
On Thursday, there was uproar in the House following over the law and order situation in the state. The Congress-headed UDF opposition walked out of the Kerala Assembly after a heated debate with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.
Also on the Kerala Finance Minister’s mind will be allocating funds for rehabilitation and relief working following Cyclone Ockhi, which left many coastal areas of the state devastated. If you would like to get Kerala Budget 2018 updates in Malayalam, click here.
Started in June, 2016 by Isaac, the carbon neutral project in Meenangadi village in Wayanad district is going on with the objective of ensuring zero net carbon dioxide levels in the village. The project was inaugurated by Isaac after he came back from Paris post attending the climate change conference. In his speech, Isaac hoped that such projects in Meenangadi translates to other village panchayats in Wayanad and beyond.
The FM says the government is committed to the empowerment of the SC/ST communities in the state and allocates Rs 2859 cr for a slew of programmes devoted to them. Rs 10 crore for bamboo, Rs 54 crore for cashew industry, Rs 19 crore for khadi industry, Rs 150 crore for coir industry is being set aside.
The state government is allocating Rs 1267 crores for women's welfare. 'She-lodge', temporary housing for working women, will be thrown open in Kochi. Rs 50 crore for measures to prevent attacks on women. Rs 2000 hike for ASHA workers has also been announced in the budget. 13.6% of the budget is being allocated for women-centric measures, the FM says.
The FM doesnt seem to need a sip of water. He is going on about his announcements with great speed. Here's a look at some of the major ones so far:
* Monetary aid for marriages increased from Rs 10,000 to rs 40,000.
* Endosulfan package will be fully-implemented. Rs 50 crore in first installment will be disbursed soon.
* Rs 43 crore for renovation of bud schools.
* Rs 300 crore for computer labs.
* Rs 33 crore for digitisation of schools in the state.
* Rs 200 crore allocation for Kudumbashree
* Rs 2500 crore for Life Housing scheme
Malabar Cancer Centre will be upgraded to the status of Regional Cancer Centre (RCC).
Medical Colleges will have more doctors and nurses. District hospitals will have department for heart-related ailments. Taluk hospitals to have trauma-care centres. Rs 1685 crore for public health services. An ambulance service on the model of Uber will be launched soon, the FM says.
FM Thomas Isaac is known to have a fondness for literature. That's clearly coming across in his budget speech. To highlight his announcements, the FM keeps referring to beautiful proses from novelists like Sarah Joseph. To describe a village school, the FM again steals a paragraph from a novel. There are also references to Malayalam poems.
The FM says that through the self-help group of Kudumbashree, which has grown extensively to lakhs of women in the state, poultry farming will be popularised in every village panchayat. Good-quality chicken meat will be available, the FM promises.
On the lines of Operation Sulaimani in Kozhikode and the recently-launched 'Numma Oonu' in Kochi, a state-wide scheme to eliminate hunger is being planned. The FM says that by the time his five-year government comes to an end, no one in Kerala will spend a day without food. That's an ambitious target!
With focus on social security schemes, the FM allocates Rs 20 crore for a project to alleviate hunger in urban and rural areas. He praises the project implementation in Alappuzha district and says it will be expanded across state.
FM Isaac criticises the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax. He says GST has made check-posts inactive. It has only benefited the corporates, he says.
GST has affected the state's revenues, he says.
The FM says in his budget speech that demonetisation measure by the Centre was just like Cyclone Ockhi. One was a man-made disaster, the other a natural disaster.
The finance minister has announced a package of Rs 2000 crore for coastal areas. This was expected as the state just went through one of its worst natural disasters. The rescue and relief measures by the state government in the backdrop of Ockhi were much-criticised especially by fishing families. The FM praises the women who have had to take care of households after the demise of their husbands.
An additional Rs 150 crore for sustainable green development of coastal areas. A loan of Rs 584 crore for port development will be sanctioned.
Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had indicated that he has a tough task at hand considering the state's financial distress owing to demonetisation and the after-effects of the Goods and Service Tax. Also, the fact that Kerala's coastal areas have still not recovered fully from Cyclone Ockhi, he will have to satisfy the hopes of the fishing families.