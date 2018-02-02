Kerala budget 2018 LIVE updates: Rs 2000 crore package for coastal areas post Cyclone Ockhi

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac will present the LDF government’s second budget today. (File Photo) Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac will present the LDF government’s second budget today. (File Photo)

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac is presenting the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s second budget for the state on Friday. With unemployment figures on the rise, the government is hoping to revive the job sector and present an investment-friendly budget. According to the state’s economic review document tabled in the House on 35, 541 engineering graduates were seeking jobs in 2017, up from 30,719 in 2016. In the case of general work seekers, the figure stood at 34.62 lakh, of which 21.40 lakh are Class 10 educated, while 3.58 lakh had studied below Class 10, 7.31 lakh have studied up to Class 12, 2.17 lakh are graduates, while there were 16,000 post graduates.

On Thursday, there was uproar in the House following over the law and order situation in the state. The Congress-headed UDF opposition walked out of the Kerala Assembly after a heated debate with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.

Also on the Kerala Finance Minister’s mind will be allocating funds for rehabilitation and relief working following Cyclone Ockhi, which left many coastal areas of the state devastated. If you would like to get Kerala Budget 2018 updates in Malayalam, click here.

Follow for Kerala Budget 2018 LIVE updates:

