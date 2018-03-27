Former RJ Rasikan Rajesh hacked to death near Trivandrum; probe underway

Former RJ Rasikan Rajesh was stabbed to death in his recording studio Former RJ Rasikan Rajesh was stabbed to death in his recording studio

A former radio jockey was hacked to death near Thiruvananthapuram early Tuesday morning, said police. Rajesh, 35, was the victim of an assault by a gang of men at the former’s recording studio at Madavur near Attingal around 1:30 am, said police.

Though Rajesh was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack. Reports indicate that his friend, who was also present at the spot, was injured in the attack and has been admitted to a hospital.

Rajesh used to work with Red FM radio station earlier before moving to a radio station in Doha. He recently left Voice of Kerala FM station in Doha to join a mimicry troupe were was a folk singer and compere.

The police said it was too early to affix a motive for the murder and is investigating all angles of the case. It is not yet clear how many men were involved in the gang that attacked Rajesh. A case of murder under relevant sections has been registered at the Pallikkal police station.

Rasikan Rajesh is survived by his wife and a son.

