Class XI girl alleges CPM men threatened father for joining BJP

A Class XI student and daughter of a BJP leader in Kerala’s Kasaragod district has appealed for help in a Facebook video after CPM workers allegedly threatened to kill her father.

Ashwini, daughter of Sukumaran, is seen saying in the video that her father recently joined the BJP in the presence of state party president Kummanam Rajasekharan at a function in Kanjangad. Local CPM leaders, she said, did not like Sukumaran joining the BJP as the area is known to be a stronghold of the Communists.

“Day before yesterday, my father and I were returning from my school in Karinthalam when five CPM workers threatened him for joining the BJP. They said they will not let him live and that they will kill him in the town itself. They boasted that they are not scared of anyone, especially the police,” Ashwini is seen saying in the video. Naming the CPM workers who allegedly threatened her father, she continued, “To go to school, I have to walk to Karinthalam for 20 minutes. Now, my father is accompanying me. Yesterday, we had to take an alternative route because they were waiting for us.”

“Since they said they are not scared of the police, I don’t know if going to the police will help. I am going through emotional trauma. There has to be a solution to this,” she said. Ashwini’s video has gone viral. The BJP demanded security for Sukumaran and his family. The local unit of the CPM dismissed the allegations, calling them a “political stunt”.

“This guy (Sukumaran) was never associated with our party, so there is no reason to threaten him. He used to be a member of the CPI, then crossed over into Congress. We heard he was also a part of a rationalist group and then became a Naxalite. Now, he has joined the BJP. Every election, he changes parties,” T K Ravi, CPM area secretary, told The Indian Express. “After seeing the video, I enquired but no such threat has been made. We will fight it legally,” he said.

Circle Inspector Unnikrishnan confirmed that a complaint had been received from Sukumaran alleging that he was threatened by CPM workers.

