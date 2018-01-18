14-year-old’s charred body found in Kollam, mother is prime suspect

According to the complaint, the boy had gone out to buy a scale for school and never returned home. In this combination image, Jithu Job, his mother Jayamol. According to the complaint, the boy had gone out to buy a scale for school and never returned home. In this combination image, Jithu Job, his mother Jayamol.

A woman in Kollam, Kerala is being questioned after the charred body of her son was found close to their home.

On Wednesday night, the Chathannur Police came upon the partially-charred remains of 14-year-old Jithu Job in an area close to his home. The discovery was made after Jithu’s father Job, who runs a medical supplies’ store, filed a police complaint on Monday alleging that his son has gone missing. According to the complaint, the boy had gone out to buy a scale for school and never returned home. Click here to read this story in Malayalam.

When the police, upon a detailed search at the house, discovered the boy’s sandals at the back, they inquired about it. When Jithu’s mother Jayamol was questioned, her statement to the police was reportedly contradictory from what she told her husband.

“We noticed there were abrasions and burn marks on her hand. When we asked her about it, she said it was incurred while she was cooking,” said Chathannur sub-inspector Nizar A.

The police later expanded the search with the help of dogs and came upon the charred remains of Jithu in a compound, a bit far from his home. According to the police, the Class 9 student was strangled to death using a shawl and his body later doused in kerosene and set on fire.

