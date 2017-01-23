Kerala youth fest: Vigilance books Kuchipudi judges, teacher

(Source: Twitter/ @ncbn) (Source: Twitter/ @ncbn)

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against a dance teacher and two judges who evaluated the Kuchipudi dance event at the state school youth festival this year. The case against dance teacher Anshad Azeez and judges Vijaya Shanker and Vedanta Mouli was registered on the basis of a complaint by Athira S, who contested in the Kuchipudi event in the higher secondary category.

Athira alleged that the dance teacher worked as a middleman between the contestants and the judges. Azeez had allegedly told her to pay him Rs 1 lakh to ensure that she finishes among the top scorers in the contest, Athira said in her complaint. She added that Azeez, a dance teacher from Kozhikode, told her the scores an hour before they were officially announced.

She alleged that this showed the corruption and conspiracy behind selection of winners in events of the festival.