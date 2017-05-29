Kerala Youth Congress workers suspended for slaughtering calf in public

Three Kerala Youth Congress leaders were suspended on Monday for their alleged role in the slaughter and distribution of calf meat in Kannur. This comes a day after police, based on a complaint by members of the Yuva Morcha, registered a case against Youth Congress Kannur mandal president Rajeel Makutty and others.
The Youth Congress members reportedly brought a male calf in a truck, skinned it and distributed the meat for free among the locals. They were protesting against the government’s decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle in animal market for slaughter. The Youth Congress on Saturday issued a statement, saying the outfit does not support cruelty against animals in any form. It said the people who slaughtered the calf were from slaughterhouses, and not the Youth Congress, but “we shall probe the matter (to find out) if any of our office-bearers is involved”.
Reacting to the incident, Congress vice-president on Sunday called the act “thoughtless, barbaric & completely unacceptable.”
“What happened in Kerala yesterday was thoughtless, barbaric & completely unacceptable to me & the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident,” Rahul tweeted on Sunday night on his official handle @OfficeOfRG.
Speaking with the news agency ANI, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “Such elements have no place in the Congress. Youth Congress workers have been suspended.”
Beef festivals were organised by the Kerala Youth Congress across the state last weekend. They cooked the meat in the open and distributed it. Similar protests were seen in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
