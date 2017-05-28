Kerala: Youth Congress workers booked for slaughtering calf in public

Kochi: Youth Congress organised Beef Festivals in front of Ernakulam BJP office in Kochi on Saturday. PTI Photo Kochi: Youth Congress organised Beef Festivals in front of Ernakulam BJP office in Kochi on Saturday. PTI Photo

A group of Youth Congress leaders reportedly slaughtered a calf in public and distributed its cooked meat at beef festivals in Left-ruled Kerala on Sunday. The video of the slaughter was shared by BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan on twitter, saying it was the “peak of cruelty”.

Opposing the the government’s decision to ban sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, several youth groups of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF opposition have organised beef festivals across the state.

Cruelty at its peak.Cattle slaughtering by Kerala Youth Congress leader in broad daylight,in front of public gathering. pic.twitter.com/4gBWUVDa1l — KummanamRajasekharan (@Kummanam) May 27, 2017

The CPI, however, criticised the killing of cow in public by Youth Congress workers. “It is a thoughtless act and it will only help Sangh Parivar outfits. It is sad that Youth Congress activists stooped so low for publicity,” CPI(M) member of Parliament MB Rajesh said. Youth Congress activists, on the other hand said, it was a natural form of protest. “The Centre is denying food to the people, it is the biggest cruelty,” Youth Congress leader Rejil Makutty said.

Kannur police, meanwhile, have registered a case against district president of Youth Congress Rijil Makkutty and others following a complaint filed by the Yuva Morcha. They were booked under IPC Section 428 and section (ii) of the PCA Act 1960.

CPI today alleged the Central notification banning sale of cattle for slaughter was part of the Sangh Parivar conspiracy for a “Hindu Rashtra.” “Sangh Parivar is trying to force vegetarianism. This is part of their Hindu Rashtra conspiracy,” CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told reporters here.

It is a “most unwise” decision and the party condemns it, he said adding the course of agitation on the issue would be discussed at the CPI secretariat meeting on May 31. The decision by the Central government was to “attack certain sections of society – Muslims and Dalits, whom the Sangh Parivar hates,” he charged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd