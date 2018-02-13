Kerala Youth Congress leader hacked to death, party blames CPI(M) for murder

A local Youth Congress leader was hacked to death near Mattannur in Kannur district on Monday midnight.(Representational Image) A local Youth Congress leader was hacked to death near Mattannur in Kannur district on Monday midnight.(Representational Image)

A local Youth Congress leader was hacked to death near Mattannur in Kannur district on Monday midnight. Congress alleged that CPI(M) was behind the murder and called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur district on Tuesday. The victim, Shuhaib, 30, was the Youth Congress president of Keezhallor mandalam in Kannur district.

According to police, Shuhaib and his two friends were at a roadside eatery at Edayannur near Mattannur when they were targetted by a four-member gang. The gang reached the spot in a van and soon began hurling crude bombs before hacking Shuhaib, who sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to Kozhikode medical college but died on the way. Shuhaib’s friends, Noushad, 26, and Riyas, 36, were admitted to a hospital in Kannur.

Police said there were clashes between the activists of SFI and KSU, the student wings of CPI (M) and Congress respectively, at a higher secondary school at Edayannur. CPI(M) leaders at Mattannur said the party was not involved in the incident.

