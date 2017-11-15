Kerala women’s panel chief not allowed to meet Hadiya

Hadiya Hadiya

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson and CPM central committee member M C Josephine on Tuesday said she was denied permission to meet Hadiya, whose marriage with a Muslim youth has been nullified by the High Court.

Josephine said that Hadiya’s father K M Ashokan did not allow her to meet her, citing security reasons, and said that the family was taking care of her.

Josephine also pointed out that the chairperson of the National Women’s Commission had met Hadiya at her home near Vaikkom in Kottayam district last week.

Ashokan said he was pained by Josephine’s approach. “She felt the need to visit Akhila (Hadiya) only after the National Women’s Commission chairperson came from Delhi and visited us. Josephine had tried to join hands with extremist elements on this issue. Hence, I could not allow her to visit my daughter. She should have understood the pain of a mother. Instead of approaching us, she moved the court to win a direction to meet my daughter, which is unacceptable to me,’’ he said.

The Supreme Court will hear Hadiya on November 27 before deciding on a petition filed by her husband Shafin Jahan challenging the high court order nullifying their marriage.

