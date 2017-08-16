Kerala woman says Blue Whale killed son, police probe claim

South Zone IG Manoj Abraham said the family lodged the complaint after reading reports about recent suicides which have been linked to the online game. (Source: Twitter) South Zone IG Manoj Abraham said the family lodged the complaint after reading reports about recent suicides which have been linked to the online game. (Source: Twitter)

A woman from Thiruvananthapuram has filed a police complaint, stating that her 16-year-old son, who hanged himself last month, could be a victim of the Blue Whale Challenge. Police said the suicide did not appear to be the result of the online game, but they were probing this possibility.

Manoj C Manu hanged himself at his home on July 26. Back then, the family had told police about a failed relationship and his mother’s scoldings as possible reasons that drove the teenager to suicide. However, three days ago, his mother moved a fresh complaint with police, doubting that the Blue Whale challenge might be behind her son’s suicide, police said.

South Zone IG Manoj Abraham said the family lodged the complaint after reading reports about recent suicides which have been linked to the online game. He added: “Blue Whale challenge involves a series of tasks, including self-harm. The boy’s body should have wounds, inflicted as part of tasks. However, the post-mortem report hadn’t indicated any such wound. Besides, in Blue Whale, a player should jump to death. Here, the boy hanged himself. The Blue Whale challenge is only a doubt of the family. We are looking into that aspect and have seized his phone and computer.’’ The woman whose husband works in the middle East said Manu had told her that he downloaded the game.

