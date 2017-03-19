Kerala: Woman held for impersonating man, sexually abusing girl

A KOCHI woman was arrested on Saturday on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl by impersonating a man – repeatedly for nearly two years. The arrested woman was identified as Kadathiparambil Sini, 26. She lives near the home of the girl, who stays in an area under Palluruthi police station’s jurisdictions in Kochi city. Sini faces charges under POCSO Act and Section 377 of IPC. A police official said that the accused adopted the name Saneesh, dressed up as a man, and began pretending that she was in love with the girl. Sources said the girl was first abused two years ago, when she was 12.

“Sini visited the girl’s house when she was alone at home and once recorded the girl in the nude by secretly placing a mobile phone in her dressing room,” a police source said. The accused later allegedly forced the victim to have unnatural sex by threatening to make public the photos.

The accused allegedly tortured the girl when she resisted her sexual advances.

The ordeal was exposed after the victim’s parents recently noticed behavioural changes in the girl, now aged 14. They recovered letters from her school bag, purportedly written by a man named Saneesh, and an effort to track Saneesh took the family to the woman, Sini.

The family lodged a police complaint, and based on it the accused was arrested on Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now