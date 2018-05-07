Kerala woman ‘confined’ by mother for two years for affair with Muslim rescued

Anjali Prakash was recused on May 1 after the Mangaluru police in Karnataka received a tip off from their counterpart in Kerala that she had been confined in rented house by her mother Vineetha. Anjali Prakash was recused on May 1 after the Mangaluru police in Karnataka received a tip off from their counterpart in Kerala that she had been confined in rented house by her mother Vineetha.

The Police have rescued a 24-year-old Hindu woman, a native of Kerala, who was allegedly confined by her mother in a rented house in Mangaluru for the past two years with the help of some BJP men for having an affair with a Muslim youth.

Anjali Prakash was recused on May 1 after the Mangaluru police in Karnataka received a tip off from their counterpart in Kerala that she had been confined in rented house by her mother Vineetha. The woman is a native of Guruvayur in Thrissur.

Mangaluru DCP Uma Prasanth said: “The woman was rescued from the custody of her mother. She (Anjali) was produced before a court, which sent her to a rescue home after she refused to go with her mother. We have arrested her mother in the case and are looking for the involvement of others, if any.”

In recently released video, Anjali had claimed that she was detained in Mangaluru with the support of the BJP. “Such things could not be confirmed now. We are investigating into the allegation she has raised,” the DCP said.

The incident had come to light Saturday after Anjali sent out a video seeking help.

In the clip, Anjali was heard saying that could be her last video. “I have no means to escape. If anything happens to me tomorrow, my mother would be responsible for it. I have suffered enough in the last two years for having loved a Muslim. I have been admitted to Amrita hospital for mental treatment for two months. After that, for another two months, I have been at an orphanage run by RSS. I have been here in Manguluru for last several months. There is full support from BJP…I have suffered enough. I am not allowed to go out. I am languishing in this situation as none has intervened to save me,” Anjali is heard as saying in the video.

According to Anjali, she was in love with his childhood friend Nalakath Manas, 28, who runs a poultry farm. She said, the trouble started in August 2016, after her mother came to know about their affair. On the same night, she was tortured by her relatives. Soon she was shifted to a hospital in Kochi for mental treatment.

Manas said, he had moved a habeas corpus petition in the High Court after Anjali was admitted to the mental hospital for 40 days. “Her family painted me as a terrorist. They produced the certificate regarding treatment for mental illness. The court ordered police protection for the woman and her mother. The court also restrained me from meeting her.”

Manas said in early 2017, Anjali was taken to Mangaluru by her mother with the help of a local BJP leader in Thrissur. He said Vineetha had recently given Anjali a mobile phone (without SIM). “I arranged a SIM for Anjali, with which she managed to make distress calls to police, which led to her rescue last week.”

Manas said he wanted to get Anjali released from the rescue home in Mangaluru. “I am planning to move the court as well as the rights panel. The custody of Anjali was given to her mother by the Kerala High Court in 2016. But, Anjali does not want to go with her mother now,” said Manas.

Anjali’s mother Vineetha was not available for comment.

Her aunt, Jayanthi said, Anjali had called her several times, complaining about the torture . “I want Anjali be released from the rescue home. She should not be punished for loving a person of her choice. I am ready to take her protection. She should not be left to die in her mother’s hands. She is a bright student and not a mental patient,” said Jayanthi.

