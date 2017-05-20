Kerala: Woman chops off man’s private parts to resist rape

A woman, who has allegedly been continuously raped for several years by a man, chopped off his private parts to resist a recent sexual attack. The attacker was identified as 54-year-old Sreehari, also known by the name of Ganga Shashwatapada Swamy. He is a resident of an ashram in Kollam district of Kerala and has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The woman told police that she had been subjected to frequent sexual abuse by the man for the last three years, since she was a minor. When she knew that he would make a move on her on Friday, she got a knife and cut off his genitals to resist his attack. The attacker was later taken to the hospital by the girl’s family. A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the man.

