Kerala: Woman arrested for sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

Representational Image Representational Image

In yet another case of sexual assault on minors, a woman was taken into custody on charges of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in Kochi’s Palluruthy. She was produced before a court and remanded in police custody.

The woman allegedly took obscene photographs of the minor girl while she was changing her clothes and sexually exploited her by blackmailing that her photos would be released into the public domain via Facebook and WhatsApp. Although she was initially reluctant to speak about it, the incident came to light when her parents asked her about the matter.

After listening to her version, the girl’s parents subsequently filed a complaint with the police. The woman was immediately taken into custody and the police also recovered the mobile phone and SIM cards through which the woman used to capture those images.

Read the story in Malayalam here

