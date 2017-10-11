Kerala: Weapons found near BJP’s Kannur office

BJP suspected foul play on the part of the CPI (M). (File Photo) BJP suspected foul play on the part of the CPI (M). (File Photo)

Police on Tuesday recovered weapons from a plot adjacent to the BJP’s district committee office in Kannur. The plot is owned by a temple trust. Police said three swords and five iron rods were found by cleaning staff of the municipal corporation who had gone to clear a road near the plot of shrubs. The police bomb squad examined the compound, but could not find any explosives. A case was registered in connection with the recovery of weapons, said the police.

BJP district president P Sathyaprakash said the party suspected foul play on the part of the CPI (M). “It is surprising that municipal workers came to clean the road near the BJP office and spontaneously found weapons in the nearby land. CPI (M) is planning to unleash violence in the district and blame it on BJP, which is now conducting the Janraksha Yatra against Communist violence,’’ he said.

