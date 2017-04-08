Kerala: VS Achuthanandan aide among five held for protests

V S Achuthanandan (File Photo) V S Achuthanandan (File Photo)

Five people, including a former aide to Kerala’s ruling CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan, have been arrested in connection with the protest for justice for a student, who was found hanging at his hostel room in January.

K M Shajahan, Achuthanandan’s former additional private secretary, Shajar Khan, S Mini, S Sreekumar and Himaval Bhadrananda had joined the protest of Jishnu Prannoy’s mother, K P Mahija, in front of the police headquarters here on Wednesday. They have been slapped with non-bailable charges.

The five were denied bail after the prosecution argued that they might foment violence.

CPM had removed Shajahan from Achuthanandan’s personal staff when he was the chief minister. Later, he was ousted from the party. Shajahan had recently been involved in an agitation against Lakshmi Nair, a celebrity chef and principal of Kerala Law Academy. The agitation against Nair had embarrassed the CPM. Nair has been anchoring a cookery show on the party-controlled Kairali TV, which has Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s media adviser, John Brittas, as the managing director. Shajahan had moved the high court challenging a CBI court’s verdict discharging Vijayan in a corruption case.

Shajahan’s mother, L Thankamma, alleged that there was a conspiracy behind her son’s arrest. “Shajahan has never been involved in any criminal case. As he had been involved in the Lavalin (corruption) case, Vijayan has grudge against Shajahan,’’ she said.

Khan, Mini and Sreekumar have been protesting against self-financing engineering colleges.

