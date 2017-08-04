Five questions: CPM intolerant, BJP-RSS never aggressor, says BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP, Rajya Sabha, discusses Kerala violence with The Indian Express. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP, Rajya Sabha, discusses Kerala violence with The Indian Express.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP, Rajya Sabha, discusses Kerala violence with The Indian Express.

During zero hour Thursday, you raised political violence in Kerala.

In Kerala, there is a spate of violence against BJP and RSS workers — it is basically very systematically and in a planned manner targeting anybody who is opposed to the CPM. Even CPI workers have not been spared. A woman gram panchayat member of CPI was molested and threatened with killing under a JCB machine. All this is on record.

Is it a general atmosphere of political violence, or are you accusing CPM alone?

What RSS or BJP people resort to is a kind of actions in self-defence. We never attack our ideological opponents. It is CPM that is intolerant to other ideologies. They have also killed Congress workers. We have never been the aggressor. The violence is basically out of frustration after realising that they are losing support on the ground.

How can you say that when they were elected to power just a over a year ago?

That is what has emboldened them, having their own government. There is an incident of unspeakable brutality recently which I must mention. A 34-year-old RSS worker, Rajesh, was murdered — they chopped off his hands saying this is what happens to the hands that carry RSS-BJP flags. Such horrific and mindless violence is the order of the day in Kerala today. More than four Dalit workers of RSS and BJP have been killed in last one year.

Law and order is a state subject; did you try raising this with the Kerala government?

The state government is sitting pretty, just issuing routine statements. They have no meaning. These statements lack sincerity and seriousness. The only thing that made a difference was when the Kerala governor reprimanded them. It’s only thereafter that the CM conducted a meeting issued an appeal.

Did that appeal make any difference?

How could it when it lacked any serious and honest efforts on the ground?

