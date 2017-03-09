No scope for dissent against Marxists in Kerala: Venkaiah Naidu

Recently, three RSS activists were injured in an attack allegedly by CPI(M) workers at a village near Koyilandy in Kozhikode district. (Source: PTI Photo) Recently, three RSS activists were injured in an attack allegedly by CPI(M) workers at a village near Koyilandy in Kozhikode district. (Source: PTI Photo)

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday claimed that there was no scope for dissent against the Marxists in Kerala and accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government in that state of becoming “totally partisan”. His comments came in the aftermath of alleged attacks on BJP and RSS workers in Kerala.

“There is no scope for dissent against the Marxists in Kerala. BJP and RSS workers have been attacked there. So many incidents have happened. But, the state government is doing nothing. In fact, people are alleging that the government is supporting them (the attackers). The state machinery has become totally partisan. A delegation from Kerala recently gave a representation before us,” the BJP leader said.

Kerala has been witnessing clashes between the cadres of the BJP-RSS and the CPI(M), especially in the northern district of Kannur, for a long time.

Both sides have blamed each other for the cycle of violence, which has claimed several lives.

Recently, three RSS activists were injured in an attack allegedly by CPI(M) workers at a village near Koyilandy in Kozhikode district.

Two activists of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), were also injured in a recent attack on them allegedly by BJP activists at Elappulli in Palakkad district.