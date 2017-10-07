Kerala: Video shows BJP supporters threatening assault on CPM rivals

Kannur: Kerala BJP President Kummanam Rajasekharan leading Janaraksha Yathra at Pinarayi in Kannur on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI10_5_2017_000081B) Kannur: Kerala BJP President Kummanam Rajasekharan leading Janaraksha Yathra at Pinarayi in Kannur on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI10_5_2017_000081B)

The BJP, which is holding Janraksha Yatra in Kerala against the CPI(M)’s “violent politics”, has landed in a spot because of a slogan raised by some of its supporters that threatens to physically assault CPI(M) rivals.

In a video of the yatra, believed to have been shot in Kannur and posted on Twitter and Facebook by senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan, the party workers are heard shouting that “one-handed” CPI(M) district secretary P Jayarajan would find his other hand missing. Jayarajan was attacked by an RSS-BJP gang in 1999 and his right hand was almost severed. The BJP workers are heard shouting: “Ottakkayya Jayaraja, matte kayyum kanilla. (One-handed Jayarajan, other hand will also go missing).”

Recalling the murder of Yuva Morcha leader K T Jayakrishnan Master, the crowd was heard saying that blood spilled by the slain leader will not be wasted. V Muraleedharan was not available for comments.

BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, who is leading the yatra, said the CPI (M) has been treading the path of violence because the party made Che Guevara its role model. He was speaking in Koothuparamba in Kannur after the completion of the day’s leg of the yatra.

