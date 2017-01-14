Kerala: Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate BJP’s state council meeting on Jan 18

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo)

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the BJP state council meeting here on January 18. As a prelude to the state council, party state leaders’ meet and state committee meeting would be held in the district on January 16 and 17.

The event assumes significance as it is the first such council meeting to be held after Kummanam Rajasekharan took charge as the party’s state president, BJP district president N Hari told reporters here today.

“As many as 1373 representatives will take part in the meeting, which will be inaugurated by Venkaiah Naidu. Kummanam Rajasekharan will preside,” he said.

Party national secretary H Raja and Nalin Kumar Kateel MP would also take part, he said.

The meet is expected to give shape to a comprehensive campaign programme to take to the people the economic reforms and the various welfare initiatives of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.