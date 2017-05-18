Kerala: Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy meets murdered RSS worker’s family, says party ‘deeply anguished’

Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy meets the father of RSS worker Choorakkadu Biju, in Kannur on Wednesday. Express Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy meets the father of RSS worker Choorakkadu Biju, in Kannur on Wednesday. Express

Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who visited the family of a murdered RSS worker in Kannur, on Wednesday said the party was “deeply anguished” by the killing, but the Union government would not get into a confrontation with the state on a law-and-order issue. RSS worker Choorakkadu Biju was murdered in Kannur on May 12 and the BJP alleged that CPM activists were behind it.

“We are deeply anguished and action has to be taken in such killings. People are living here in utter lawlessness and fear,’’ Rudy, who went to Biju’s home, said.

He told the media the BJP was a party that believed in the federal system of the country. It was for the state government to take a call on the issue and protect its citizens. “It is the job of the state to protect its people. It is up to the state to decide whether para-military forces should be deployed. If the situation goes out of control, the Union Government is ready to give any support to the state,” he said.

Rudy said he was visiting Kannur under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rudy alleged that Biju had got threats from political rivals. But the police failed to take the threats seriously. He was falsely implicated in a case pertaining to the murder of a CPM worker, the minister said.

He said the case registered against BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan over uploading a video, was politically motivated. The party would stand behind Rajasekharan in this regard, he said.

