Kerala: UDF workers to picket Raj Bhavan tomorrow

As part of their stir to highlight the problems in the cooperative sector in Kerala, cooperative workers affiliated to Congress-led UDF Opposition would picket the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Front Convener P P Thankachan said the Centre has failed to resolve the crisis in the sector even though it had promised that issues would be resolved by December 31 last.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala would inaugurate the agitation. KPCC President V M Sudheeran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and other Front leaders would participate.

Both ruling LDF and UDF have alleged that functioning of cooperative sector in the state has come to a standstill due to ban of Rs.1000 and Rs.500 notes and decision of RBI not allowing District Co-operative banks and Primary Agriculture societies to exchange old notes.