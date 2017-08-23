Kerala: UDF continues stir demanding resignation of Health and Social Minister K K Shylaja

Kerala Health and Social Welfare Minister K K Shylaja (File) Kerala Health and Social Welfare Minister K K Shylaja (File)

The Opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala continued its agitation in the state assembly for the third day on Wednesday demanding resignation of Health and Social Welfare Minister K K Shylaja for alleged misuse of power, among others.

Opposition members, who came with banners and placards squatted in the well of the House, raised slogans and did not participate in the question hour.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala attacked the CPI-M led LDF government and announced at the beginning of ‘zero hour’ later that they were boycotting further proceedings in protest against ‘continuation of Shylaja’ as minister in the cabinet.

Chennithala alleged that the minister had misused power in the appointment of members to the Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights and ‘messed up’ admission process in self-financing medical colleges in the state for the current academic year. “Even after severe criticism against the government and the minister by the High Court in the case connected with medical admissions, Shylaja was clinging to power,” Chennithala said.

The health minister was under attack over strictures passed against her by the court while quashing the appointment of two members, including a CPI-M leader, to the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child rights.

Meanwhile, UDF MLAs V P Sajeendran, N Shamsuddin, Roji M John, Eldose Kunnappally and T V Ibrahim continued their sit-in protest at the portal of the assembly hall.

