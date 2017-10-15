Kerala: UDF calls for statewide hartal tomorrow, CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns strict action against agitators

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal on Monday across Kerala to protest the “anti-people policies” of the Central and State governments. The shutdown will also be observed to protest against the steep hike in prices of petroleum products and cooking gas.

In the wake of hartal declared tomorrow, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that steps have been taken to deal with the dawn-to-dusk state-wide shutdown. “Will ensure security of public in the wake of hartal declared on 16.10.2017. State police chief directed to make necessary arrangements,” CMO Kerala tweeted.

Vijayan also stated that police patrolling will be strengthened and that security will be provided to vehicles and ensure smooth functioning of offices, institutions, courts etc. The state government issued a stern warning to those who prevent vehicles from plying and those who forcefully close down shops and business establishments. “Strict action against those who engage in acts of violence, obstruct traffic, forcefully shutdown shops & prevent people from joining work,” CMO Kerala added.

