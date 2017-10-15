Special Coverage
  • Kerala: UDF calls for statewide hartal tomorrow, CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns strict action against agitators

Kerala: UDF calls for statewide hartal tomorrow, CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns strict action against agitators

Kerala hartal tomorrow: The shutdown will also be observed to protest against the steep hike in prices of petroleum products and cooking gas.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2017 8:18 pm
kerala hartal, Pinarayi Vijayan, kerala shutdown on monday, rising fuel prices, petrol prices, anti-people polices, kerala news, india news, indian express Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Related News

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal on Monday across Kerala to protest the “anti-people policies” of the Central and State governments. The shutdown will also be observed to protest against the steep hike in prices of petroleum products and cooking gas.

In the wake of hartal declared tomorrow, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that steps have been taken to deal with the dawn-to-dusk state-wide shutdown. “Will ensure security of public in the wake of hartal declared on 16.10.2017. State police chief directed to make necessary arrangements,” CMO Kerala tweeted.

Vijayan also stated that police patrolling will be strengthened and that security will be provided to vehicles and ensure smooth functioning of offices, institutions, courts etc. The state government issued a stern warning to those who prevent vehicles from plying and those who forcefully close down shops and business establishments.  “Strict action against those who engage in acts of violence, obstruct traffic, forcefully shutdown shops & prevent people from joining work,” CMO Kerala added.

With IANS inputs 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 15: Latest News