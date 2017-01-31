Kerala: Two ‘political’ attacks reported from Kannur

Two incidents of suspected political attacks were reported from Kannur district on Monday.

A retired schoolteacher and local Congress leader, Mullantevide Sukumaran (65) was attacked by a suspected RSS gang at Pathayakkunnu village near Thalassery. Police said both his legs were hacked when he opened his shop in the morning. The assailants vandalised the shop and initially prevented locals from taking Sukumaran to hospital.

A few days ago, an RSS worker was arrested on charges of damaging CCTV installed at Sukumaran’s shop. The RSS men could thus have a grudge against him, the police said.

Meanwhile, at Peringome near Payyanur, an RSS taluk karyavahak was attacked by alleged CPM workers when he was addressing a meeting of the organisation. Police said karyavahak Ajith was admitted to hospital.