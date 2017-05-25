Kerala: Two IAS officers benched

The Kerala government on Wednesday benched two IAS officers in the Agriculture Department after they publicly indulged in a spat over bringing an Israeli agriculture team to the state.

The senior official is agriculture principal secretary Raju Narayana Swamy and the junior an agriculture director, Biju Prabhakar. The decision to bench them — they have not been given any posts — was taken at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The issue also figured in the Assembly earlier in the day.

The cabinet appointed finance expenditure secretary Tikaram Meena as the new agriculture principal secretary.

Swamy had said on Tuesday that Prabhakar was a “fake” IAS officer and he should not be allowed to remain an IAS.

