Kerala: Two found dead, woman’s hanging video-recorded

A FREELANCE photographer and his woman friend were found dead on Saturday morning in Adoor town of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, with the woman’s hanging recorded on a video camera, the police said. The police identified the two as Rijo Jose, 25, and Shinu Baby, who apparently lived with Jose following her husband’s death. “A camera was found focused towards the room where Shinu Baby was found hanging,” a police officer said. “The camera was dead for want of power. We examined the camera and found a three-minute video, which showed the woman taking a rope to hang herself from the ceiling.”

No recording was found of Jose’s suicide, the officer said. Alerted by a neighbour, the police broke open the door of their flat on Saturday morning. They had been dead for nearly 30 hours, the police said.

The police recovered a suicide note, apparently written by Jose, stating that no one is responsible for their death. According to police, the two were found hanging in different rooms of the apartment in Adoor, which they had reportedly taken on rent on January 10.