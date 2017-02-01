Kerala: Two Dubai-bound passengers use bananas to smuggle Saudi currency

(ANI photo) (ANI photo)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two Dubai-bound passengers who were allegedly trying to smuggle Saudi Riyal currency worth Rs 45.69 lakhs from Kozhikode Airport in Kerala, news agency ANI reported. The accused had concealed the cash inside a bunch of bananas which were later confiscated and checked by the DRI officials. The identities of the accused have not been revealed.

This story will be updated when more details emerge.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd