Kerala tribal lynching: 16 arrested as Centre seeks report from state; CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

The Police arrested 16 including Ubaid T U — the man who took that selfie. The Police arrested 16 including Ubaid T U — the man who took that selfie.

Kerala Police on Saturday arrested 16 persons in connection with the brutal lynching of a tribal youth in Attappadi whose death sparked a widespread outcry in the state. The accused have been charged with sections of murder and will be produced in court on Monday. Confirming the development, Agali DYSP T K Subrahmanyan said that more people are under custody and being interrogated.

According to the police, the arrest of the 16 accused was made after the post-mortem report revealed that the deceased Madhu had injuries on the head and bruises all over the body. The death was due to severe internal head injuries, the post-mortem report suggested.

The Thrissur Range IG said cases under various IPC sections, including murder, and SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act would be registered against the accused. A case under the IT Act for circulating his photo on social media can also be registered, the IG said.

Centre seeks report on lynching of tribal man in Kerala Centre seeks report on lynching of tribal man in Kerala

Madhu, 27, died in a police vehicle after being violently attacked by a mob that accused him of being involved in a minor theft. According to his family, he was mentally unsound and was living in a cave in the forest for the past several months. His mother, Mallika, and sister Chandrika told television channels that a group of nearly 10-15 persons went to the forest and thrashed him.

The body of the deceased was brought to the tribal village soon after post-mortem.

According to police, Madhu died hours after that image was taken Thursday, vomiting inside a police jeep on his way to a local hospital. According to police, Madhu died hours after that image was taken Thursday, vomiting inside a police jeep on his way to a local hospital.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said the chief secretary of the state has been asked to submit a report on the incident and the steps taken by the government. The state government also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “The Government of Kerala has announced Rs 10 lakhs for the family of the tribal youth, Madhu, who was killed in a mob attack in Palakkad. CM has given directions to the Chief Secretary to disburse the amount forthwith.”

Tribal activists from across Kerala staged a protest this morning, blocking traffic at Attappady. The Opposition too observed ” Hartal” at Mannarcaud taluk, under which Attappady falls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd