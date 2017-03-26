Kerala minister AK Saseendran quits over alleged sleaze talk with woman

Kerala transport minister AK Saseendran on Sunday resigned from his post after allegations of misconduct with a woman were made against him. A TV channel recently aired an audio clip hinting a lewd conversation between the minister and a woman on phone. The minister, however, denied the allegations and demanded a through probe into the matter.

A five-time legislator from the Nationalist Congress Party, the minister announced the resignation at Kozhikode. The audio was released by Mangalam TV. “I have decided to resign. This should not be seen as my acceptance of guilt. All charges on me are absolutely baseless. It is up to the CM and govt to investigate the matter and they can investigate it with any agency. I appeal to the CM to probe the allegations against me. But it’s my responsibility to step down to protect the value of my party and front,” said Saseendran while talking to media.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that he had taken the report seriously and promised action. “Will thoroughly probe into the matter,” said Vijayan. Last year, CPI-M strongman and Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan quit on charges of nepotism.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd