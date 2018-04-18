Kerala transgender couple to tie the knot next month

Ishan and Surya. Ishan and Surya.

A transman and transwoman in Kerala will get married next month, in perhaps the first such marriage in the state.

Ishan, a 33-year-old who has undergone female-to-male surgery, will tie the knot with 31-year-old Surya, who has undergone male-to-female surgery, on May 10 as per the Special Marriage Act. Both Ishan, a Muslim, and Surya, an upper-caste Hindu Nair, have the blessings of their families.

“We hope our marriage will be an inspiration for transgender people who want to lead a normal family life. A social life and marriage are our rights too. Our transgender community is keenly awaiting this marriage. I hope there will be lots of such marriages in future,’’ said Surya, who bagged one of the first voter IDs as a transwoman in Kerala during the last Assembly elections in 2016.

A familiar face of the transgender community in Kerala, Surya is a TV actor and member of the State Board for Transgender Justice. Ishan is a member of Oasis, a self-help group for transgenders. “After marriage, I will take Surya to my house, where I live with my parents. I want to start a business,’’ said Ishan. Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, both underwent several rounds of surgeries to change their sex. Ishan quit regular school when he was in Class III.

“Then I was a girl who behaved like a boy. When the gender issue became complex, I had to quit school. For several years I was aloof at home. Later, my family realised I should be allowed to live,’’ said Ishan. “I went for surgery a year ago, after the marriage of two sisters.”

Surya had surgery four years ago. “I did it without informing my family, who were not keen on my decision to become a transwoman. Later they supported my decision,’’ Surya said.

