Kerala traders to stop sale of Coke and Pepsi

Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu, Kerala traders on Wednesday decided to stop sale of Coke and Pepsi products. Kerala Vyapari Vyavasai Ekopana Samithi president T Nazeerudeen said the decision was taken in protest against the massive exploitation of groundwater by soft drink firms in Kerala disregarding drought situation.

“We would promote sale of local brands and tender coconut. Our seven lakh members would stop sale of Coke and Pepsi products. By huge exploitation of groundwater, these firms are contributing to water scarcity,’’ he said.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the decision. “Exploitation of drinking water should be curbed. The move of traders to stop sale of products of multi-national companies is commendable. I hope all traders would join…’’ Vijayan said.