Kerala to provide gastroenterology services in govt-run district hospitals

Taking serious note of rising cases of digestive diseases in Kerala, the state government has decided to provide gastroenterology services in government run hospitals in district headquarters. “The government district hospitals will provide Gastroenterology services as early as possible,” Dr Ramesh, Director, Kerala Health services said here. He was inaugurating the silver jubilee conference of Indian Society of Gastroenterology, Kerala chapter organised by the Department of Gastroenterology Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi in association with Cochin Gut Club at IMA house, here yesterday.

Noting that the public health scenario in Kerala was undergoing rapid changes, the official said there should be balance in service from the primary sector to the medical college level.

“Kerala government is on the way to make it happen under the Navakeralam project. As per the National Family health survey published recently, the number of patients with diabetes, hypertension, cancer have increased at an alarming rate. Diagnosis of diseases and effective management is needed in this regard,” a release, issued by the organisers here today, quoted Ramesh as saying.

He said the government has started steps to convert primary health centres to family health centres.

Prof V Balakrishnan was conferred the lifetime ahievement award for his immense contribution to the field of Gastroenterology in Kerala on the occasion.

Chief guest Padma Shri Prof Dr T S Chandrasekar, President, Indian Society of Gastroenterology, honoured around 20 senior teachers and faculty members on the occasion.