Kerala to mark environment day by felling of trees

The World Environment Day on June 5 will be marked in Kerala by felling trees.

The decision was taken on Thursday in a meeting of Green Kerala Mission chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The mission envisages a clean and green Kerala through scientific waste management, organic farming and water conservation. So, trees which soak up water and affect biodiversity will be felled, starting from June 5, and saplings of medicinal plants, multi-purpose trees and fruit trees will be planted. Official sources said the direction to cut down acacia and eucalyptus trees on government land was given by the CM and was aimed at arresting depletion of water table.

The mission’s vice-chairperson Dr T N Seema said the social forestry wing under forest department had been asked to stop planting these trees. “The forest department has an agreement with Hindustan Newsprint Limited for supply of pulp wood. Trees needed to meet demand of the newsprint factory would stay. The remaining would be felled,” said Seema.

