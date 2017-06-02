Kerala to keep away from water drawing trees: CPI(M)

The government was committed as per an agreement to supply softwood to industries that use it as raw material, he said adding the agreement is valid till 2022. (Representational image) The government was committed as per an agreement to supply softwood to industries that use it as raw material, he said adding the agreement is valid till 2022. (Representational image)

The CPI(M) LDF government has decided not to replant trees like acacia, eucalyptus, and grandis which draw a lot of groundwater and instead promote and plant fruit bearing and environmentally friendly trees, Forest Minister K Raju said here today.

Giving details of the massive tree plantation drive to be taken up by the Forest Department on June 5,’World Environment Day,’ he said only fruit bearing and environment-friendly trees would be promoted and planted.

However, he said it was not possible for the government to cut softwood trees at a stretch.

The government was committed as per an agreement to supply softwood to industries that use it as raw material, he said adding the agreement is valid till 2022.

On the Environment day campaign titled ‘Connecting People to Nature’, Raju said about one crore plant saplings would be distributed statewide as part of the program by involving school students, ‘Kudumbashree’ (women’s Self Help Group) units and civic bodies.

The Forest department itself would provide 72 lakh saplings, while the rest would be supplied by the Agriculture Department and Kudumashree units, Raju said. A state-level function would be inaugurated by Governor Justice (ret) P Sathasivam at a function here, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App